Enrique Iglesias, Anna Kournikova welcome Baby No. 4

International pop sensation Enrique Iglesias (50) and his partner, tennis star Anna Kournikova (44), have welcomed their fourth child. The couple announced the news on Instagram with a heartwarming post on Monday. Their newborn joins their three other children: twins Lucy and Nicholas (8) and daughter Mary (5). Congratulations to the family!

Announcement details Iglesias-Kournikova's post featured baby's picture and birth date The couple shared a picture of their newborn wrapped in a blanket with a small hospital cap on its head. A plush toy was also seen beside the baby, adding an adorable touch to the post. The caption read, "My Sunshine 12.17.2025," but they did not reveal the gender of their child in this announcement.

Family expansion 'Both of them love the parenting process' In August, PEOPLE had confirmed that Iglesias and Kournikova were expecting their fourth child. The insider told the publication that the couple is extremely happy about expanding their family. "Anna and Enrique are very happy to become parents again," the source said. They added, "They have proven to be great parents to their three children, and both of them love the process."

Work-life balance Iglesias prioritizes family life over work commitments The source also revealed that the Bailamos singer has been scaling back his work commitments to prioritize family life. "Being a dad is very important to him," they said, adding that although performing for audiences is close to his heart, being there for his kids has now become a priority.