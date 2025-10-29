Enrique Iglesias's 1st India concert today

Global music sensation and Grammy Award winner, Enrique Iglesias , has returned to India after a 13-year hiatus for his much-anticipated Mumbai concert. The Spanish icon was spotted at Kalina Airport on Tuesday, where he greeted the paparazzi with a namaste before heading to his car. This visit marks his first performance in India since 2012.

Concert details Concerts on October 29 and 30 Iglesias, known for hits like Hero, Bailamos, Escape, and Addicted, is set to mesmerize his fans once again after a 13-year gap. He will perform on Wednesday, October 29, and Thursday, October 30, at the MMRDA Grounds in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex. The demand for tickets was so high that organizers added another concert to accommodate more fans.

Artist's statement 'I am eager for the experience...' Speaking about his return to India, Iglesias said in a statement, "The supporters in India are fantastic." "They possess such genuine appreciation and reverence for the art of music. When I take the stage in India, the audiences are simply outstanding." He added, "The energy level is remarkable. I am eager for the experience that energy level with my fans in India."