Olivia Wilde joins the cast of Pedro Pascal's 'Behemoth!'
What's the story
Actor-director Olivia Wilde has bagged a new role in the upcoming drama Behemoth!, reported The Hollywood Reporter. She will star alongside David Harbour and Pedro Pascal in this project, which is being directed and written by Tony Gilroy. The film delves into the relationship between music and movies through the story of a struggling musician's return to Los Angeles.
Plot details
Exploring the intersection of music and film
While specific plot details are still under wraps, Behemoth! promises to explore the intersection of music and film. The story will center on a struggling musician from a family of long-time artists who returns to LA. Pascal will play the lead role as this musician, while Wilde has been cast as his former love interest. Eva Victor is also part of the cast.
Career highlights
Wilde's other upcoming projects
Wilde is currently busy with several major projects. She recently wrapped up the drama The Invite, where she served as one of the directors and also starred opposite Seth Rogen, Penelope Cruz, and Edward Norton. Her other notable works include Don't Worry Darling and Damien Chazelle's Babylon.