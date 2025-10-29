'Keu Bole Biplobi': Jeet's motion poster introduces Ananta Singh

Film explores the thin line between hero and criminal

The film dives into Ananta's transformation from freedom fighter to outlaw, exploring how one person can be seen as both hero and criminal.

Shifting timelines and Inspector Roy's relentless chase highlight the messy side of justice—when does fighting for what's right cross the line?

With music by Rajat Ghosh from Basirhat (marking his major industry debut), the movie is slated for theatrical release on August 15, 2026—perfect timing for Independence Day.