'Eternals's Ma Dong-seok to make India debut with Prabhas's 'Spirit'?

Actor's post

'Uncertain whether this film will be released in Korea...'

The report also noted, "Recently, Ma Dong-seok has been spotted posting on Instagram, showing himself boarding a flight to India, and it turns out it was for this film." It added, "However, while Ma Dong-seok's participation has been confirmed, it remains uncertain whether this film will be released in Korea." "That said, many Indian films have recently been actively seeking collaboration with Korea, and this film (as indicated on its poster) is expected to be offered in the Korean language."