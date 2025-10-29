LOADING...
'Eternals's Ma Dong-seok to make India debut with Prabhas's 'Spirit'?
By Apoorva Rastogi
Oct 29, 2025
01:59 pm
What's the story

Korean actor Ma Dong-seok, or Don Lee, is reportedly set to make his Indian debut with the film Spirit. The actor will be seen as the antagonist in the upcoming Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial starring Prabhas in the lead role. The Korean drama and entertainment community on X (formerly Twitter), Muko confirmed this news on Tuesday.

Actor's post

'Uncertain whether this film will be released in Korea...'

The report also noted, "Recently, Ma Dong-seok has been spotted posting on Instagram, showing himself boarding a flight to India, and it turns out it was for this film." It added, "However, while Ma Dong-seok's participation has been confirmed, it remains uncertain whether this film will be released in Korea." "That said, many Indian films have recently been actively seeking collaboration with Korea, and this film (as indicated on its poster) is expected to be offered in the Korean language."

Twitter Post

Film details

More about 'Spirit'

Spirit is a gritty cop action movie. The project also stars Triptii Dimri and Prakash Raj, along with Vivek Oberoi. On Prabhas's birthday earlier this month, director Reddy Vanga shared a "sound story" for the movie, giving fans a sneak peek into Spirit. The audio teaser, narrated by Prabhas, offered a glimpse into the world of Spirit while keeping the plot under wraps. The film will release in theaters in 2026.