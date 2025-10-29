Justin Trudeau 'crazy' about Katy Perry, thinks she's 'perfect woman'

Former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is reportedly down bad about pop star Katy Perry . The two were first rumored to be dating in July after they were seen dining together in Montreal. They recently made their public debut at Paris's Crazy Horse cabaret for Perry's 41st birthday celebration. A source told Page Six, "He is crazy about her and thinks she is the perfect woman."

Common ground They were seen embracing on Perry's yacht earlier this month The source added, "They are simpatico on everything including politics, kids and French food." Trudeau was also seen attending Perry's Lifetimes tour stop at Montreal's Bell Centre a few days after their dinner aka their first date. In August, another source told People that the pair had an "instant connection." Earlier this month, they were spotted embracing on her yacht off Santa Barbara, California.

Personal changes Trudeau separated from his wife in 2023 Trudeau stepped down as Canada's Prime Minister in January after nearly a decade in office. He also separated from his wife of 18 years, Sophie Gregoire, in 2023. A society insider told Page Six that he is "sowing his oats all over again" and is "free from the ties of office and his marriage." They added that it's not surprising for him to date someone famous, which they said "echoes his father" and is "in his DNA to do this."

Family legacy Trudeau's father had high-profile romances with Hollywood stars Trudeau's late father, former Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, was known for his high-profile romances with celebrities like Barbra Streisand and Kim Cattrall. Canadian columnist Shinan Govani told Page Six earlier this month that no one who knows Justin or has followed him for years ever thought he would just date a "civilian" after being PM. He added that Trudeau is "inextricably wedded to the spotlight... and is used to mixing with a creamy set."