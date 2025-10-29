Enrique Iglesias's concert in Mumbai: Important details to know

The Grammy Award-winning global pop sensation Enrique Iglesias is set to perform in Mumbai after a 13-year hiatus. The concerts are scheduled for Wednesday, October 29, and Thursday, October 30, at the MMRDA Grounds in Bandra Kurla Complex. The event is open to individuals aged five and above. Here are the important details you need to know before attending the concert.

Entry regulations Here's the schedule for the concert All attendees are required to wear their District Smart Band at all times during the event and carry a valid government-issued photo ID. Re-entry will not be allowed. The concert will start at 6:00pm with opening acts by Progressive Brothers and Jonita Gandhi, followed by Iglesias's performance at 8:00pm. The event will conclude by 10:00pm. Gate 1 is for VIP access, while Gate 3 is for general access.

Travel arrangements Attendees can use public transport to reach the venue The nearest metro station to the venue is BKC (Aqua Line), situated approximately 1.4 km away, with services extended until midnight for the concert. Cityflo buses will also operate return rides, bookable via their app. The closest railway stations are Kurla (2.7km) and Bandra (3.3km). There is no parking inside the venue, so attendees are encouraged to use public transport or carpooling options. Meanwhile, all food and drinks at the venue can only be bought using the District Smart Band.