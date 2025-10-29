Gujarati film 'Vash 2' acquired by Netflix at record price
What's the story
The Gujarati movie Vash Level 2 and its Hindi-dubbed version, Vash Vivash Level 2, premiered on Netflix on October 22. This was a significant move given that Netflix rarely picks up Gujarati films. An insider told Bollywood Hungama, " Netflix has paid a whopping ₹3.5 crore for the digital rights of Vash Level 2 and Vash Vivash Level 2." "This is the highest price ever paid to a Gujarati film by an OTT platform."
Audience reception
Why did Netflix pay this amount?
A source told the portal, "Netflix paid the record amount as Vash Level 2 is very well-made and has been well-received by the audience when it was released in cinemas." "The makers had dubbed the film in Hindi, which also found its way into cinemas; this further motivated Netflix, as even non-Gujarati audiences had an opportunity to enjoy the film in the dubbed version." They added, "Thirdly, it belongs to the supernatural genre, which has a lot of takers globally."
Series fame
'Vash's popularity, National Award recognition contributed to the deal
The source further revealed that the popularity of the Vash series among moviegoers also played a crucial role in Netflix's decision. The 2024 Hindi movie Shaitaan, starring Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, and Jyothika, was a remake of Vash Level 1 (2023). This connection sparked curiosity for its sequel. Moreover, Vash recently bagged the Best Gujarati Feature Film Award and Best Actress in a Supporting Role for Janki Bodiwala at the National Awards.
Industry impact
Streaming duration and proud moment for Gujarati cinema
Another industry insider told the portal that Netflix will stream Vash Level 2 for 3.5 years. A leading producer told the outlet, "Earlier, Gujarati films used to be paid on a viewership basis and used to earn less than a crore through this arrangement." "Hence, the Netflix deal of Vash Level 2 is significant. If the film gets sufficient views, it'll encourage Netflix and other platforms to buy the rights of other Gujarati films, at a handsome price."