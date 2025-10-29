Gujarati film 'Vash 2' acquired by Netflix at record price

The Gujarati movie Vash Level 2 and its Hindi-dubbed version, Vash Vivash Level 2, premiered on Netflix on October 22. This was a significant move given that Netflix rarely picks up Gujarati films. An insider told Bollywood Hungama, " Netflix has paid a whopping ₹3.5 crore for the digital rights of Vash Level 2 and Vash Vivash Level 2." "This is the highest price ever paid to a Gujarati film by an OTT platform."

Audience reception Why did Netflix pay this amount? A source told the portal, "Netflix paid the record amount as Vash Level 2 is very well-made and has been well-received by the audience when it was released in cinemas." "The makers had dubbed the film in Hindi, which also found its way into cinemas; this further motivated Netflix, as even non-Gujarati audiences had an opportunity to enjoy the film in the dubbed version." They added, "Thirdly, it belongs to the supernatural genre, which has a lot of takers globally."

Series fame 'Vash's popularity, National Award recognition contributed to the deal The source further revealed that the popularity of the Vash series among moviegoers also played a crucial role in Netflix's decision. The 2024 Hindi movie Shaitaan, starring Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, and Jyothika, was a remake of Vash Level 1 (2023). This connection sparked curiosity for its sequel. Moreover, Vash recently bagged the Best Gujarati Feature Film Award and Best Actress in a Supporting Role for Janki Bodiwala at the National Awards.