Emraan reveals what inspired his viral 'Bads of Bollywood' scene

Emraan Hashmi 's cameo in Aryan Khan 's Netflix series The Ba***ds of Bollywood has become a sensation, with fans recreating his iconic scene on social media platforms. In this memorable moment, Raghav Juyal's character, a die-hard Hashmi fan, sings Kaho Na Kaho from Murder when he meets the actor for the first time. Now, Hashmi has revealed that this scene was inspired by a real-life incident!

Inspiration revealed 'This fan started off singing and just wouldn't stop' In an interview with SCREEN, Hashmi revealed that the scene was inspired by a real-life incident from one of his birthday celebrations. He said, "The writer is a very good friend of mine, Bilal. And I have a sneaky feeling that he's actually taken it from one of my birthday celebrations I had with a fan." "This was below my building...there's this fan who started off singing and just wouldn't stop, and there was this embarrassed expression on my face."

Actor's reflection Hashmi reacts to 'Akha Bollywood ek taraf...' going viral Hashmi also shared his thoughts on the massive fan reaction to his cameo, especially the now-famous line from the series: "Akha Bollywood ek taraf, Emraan Hashmi ek taraf." He said, "It's quite amazing how it's stuck with people, it's unbelievable." "I went to shoot in Bangkok...and this is one thing that's just stuck like a viral thing." Hashmi is currently busy with his upcoming film Haq, co-starring Yami Gautam Dhar.