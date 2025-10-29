Arshad Warsi joins Aryan Khan's 'Bards of Bollywood' as Ghafoor
Arshad Warsi is joining Aryan Khan's first-ever directorial project, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, and he didn't need much convincing.
On a recent podcast, Warsi shared that he instantly said yes to playing gangster Ghafoor after Aryan requested him for the role—he was genuinely impressed by Aryan's clarity and directorial vision, especially during a conversation where Aryan described a boat from Somalia.
Warsi confirmed he'll return for season 2
Warsi also praised Aryan for his clear vision and confidence, saying it made the decision easy: "I didn't even think about it... I'm done, I'm doing it."
The show packs in big names like Raghav Juyal, Mona Singh, Rajat Bedi (as Jarak Saxena), plus special appearances from Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.
And fans can look forward to more—Warsi confirmed he'll be back for season two.