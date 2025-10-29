How Salman Khan preps for 'Weekend ka Vaar' on 'BB' Entertainment Oct 29, 2025

Ever wondered how Salman Khan preps for those iconic "Weekend Ka Vaar" moments on Bigg Boss?

Producer Rishi Negi recently shared that when Salman can't keep up with daily episodes, he sits down with the team on weekends and watches one or two hours of key highlights.

"Salman does try to watch the episodes... When he can't keep up... he goes through one or two hours of key footage," Negi told India Today, adding that Negi emphasized that what viewers see on air is Salman's own perspective, not something scripted or biased by the production team.