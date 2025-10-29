How Salman Khan preps for 'Weekend ka Vaar' on 'BB'
Ever wondered how Salman Khan preps for those iconic "Weekend Ka Vaar" moments on Bigg Boss?
Producer Rishi Negi recently shared that when Salman can't keep up with daily episodes, he sits down with the team on weekends and watches one or two hours of key highlights.
"Salman does try to watch the episodes... When he can't keep up... he goes through one or two hours of key footage," Negi told India Today, adding that Negi emphasized that what viewers see on air is Salman's own perspective, not something scripted or biased by the production team.
Salman's journey as 'Bigg Boss' host
Salman's been hosting Bigg Boss since Season 4 (way back in 2010!), and his weekend critiques have become a huge part of why people tune in.
For Bigg Boss 19, which kicked off in August 2025 on JioHotstar and Colors TV, he's hosting the first 15 weeks before other celebs step in.
His honest reactions—shaped by watching major incidents and even hearing from friends and fans—keep things real for viewers.
Weekend banter is all Salman!
Instead of just reading summaries, Salman prefers seeing big moments himself so he can form his own opinions about what's happening inside the house.
According to Negi, all those sharp comments during Weekend Ka Vaar are straight from Salman—unscripted and authentic.