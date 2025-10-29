John Abraham declares 'Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat' a hit

Box office collection and plot of the film

In just eight days, the film has pulled in ₹49.95 crore—pretty impressive for a fresh release.

Directed by Milaap Zaveri, it tells the story of Vikramaditya (Rane), whose love for Adaa (Bajwa) spirals into obsession.

With supporting roles from Sachin Khedekar and others, the movie dives into how passion can blur into madness—all set to a backdrop of music and heartbreak.