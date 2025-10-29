Next Article
John Abraham declares 'Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat' a hit
Entertainment
John Abraham is all in on promoting the film, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat. The romantic thriller, starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa, hit theaters on October 21 and has been drawing crowds.
In a recently surfaced video, Abraham called the movie a "hit" and encouraged everyone to catch it on the big screen.
Box office collection and plot of the film
In just eight days, the film has pulled in ₹49.95 crore—pretty impressive for a fresh release.
Directed by Milaap Zaveri, it tells the story of Vikramaditya (Rane), whose love for Adaa (Bajwa) spirals into obsession.
With supporting roles from Sachin Khedekar and others, the movie dives into how passion can blur into madness—all set to a backdrop of music and heartbreak.