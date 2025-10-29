Naga Chaitanya's 'NC24' gets ₹7 crore overseas rights deal

Film is being mounted on a grand scale

The buzz isn't just about the money—NC24 (tentative title: Vrusha Karma) features extravagant sets (including a ₹10 crore cave at Annapurna Studios) and a top creative team with composer Ajaneesh Loknath and cinematographer Neil D'Cunha.

Slated for release in 2026 or 2027, it's shaping up to be one of Telugu cinema's most anticipated films thanks to its unique genre mashup and ambitious production values.