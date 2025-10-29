Next Article
Naga Chaitanya's 'NC24' gets ₹7 crore overseas rights deal
Entertainment
Naga Chaitanya's next big film, tentatively titled Vrusha Karma, just scored a massive ₹7 crore overseas rights deal—the highest in his career so far.
Directed by Karthik Varma Dandu and co-produced by Sukumar, this movie promises an adventurous mix of mythology, fantasy, and treasure-hunting on a grand scale.
Film is being mounted on a grand scale
The buzz isn't just about the money—NC24 (tentative title: Vrusha Karma) features extravagant sets (including a ₹10 crore cave at Annapurna Studios) and a top creative team with composer Ajaneesh Loknath and cinematographer Neil D'Cunha.
Slated for release in 2026 or 2027, it's shaping up to be one of Telugu cinema's most anticipated films thanks to its unique genre mashup and ambitious production values.