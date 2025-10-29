'Kantara' is coming to OTT this Friday: Where to watch Entertainment Oct 29, 2025

Kantara Chapter 1, the much-talked-about film by Rishab Shetty, is making its streaming debut on Prime Video this October 31.

You can catch it in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam right away—Hindi will be added soon.

The movie was a big hit in theaters but is landing online pretty early.