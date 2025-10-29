Next Article
'Kantara' is coming to OTT this Friday: Where to watch
Entertainment
Kantara Chapter 1, the much-talked-about film by Rishab Shetty, is making its streaming debut on Prime Video this October 31.
You can catch it in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam right away—Hindi will be added soon.
The movie was a big hit in theaters but is landing online pretty early.
But 1st, know everything about film
The film centers on Berme (Shetty), leader of the Kantara tribe, as he stands up to the powerful kingdom and its harsh ruler King Kulasekhara.
Rukmini Vasanth brings depth with her dual character.
At its heart, Kantara is about fighting injustice and showing how marginalized communities push back against oppression.