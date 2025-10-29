After Ranbir, Prabhas to go nude for Vanga's 'Spirit'?
What's the story
The audio teaser for Spirit, the upcoming film starring Prabhas and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, has sparked intense speculation among fans. The teaser features a dramatic voice-over by veteran actor Prakash Raj, who hints at a controversial confrontation with Prabhas's character. One line from Raj's jail superintendent character, who orders that Prabhas's inmate character be stripped inside the prison, has particularly caught attention and triggered rumors of a potential nude scene for the Baahubali actor.
Scene details
Will Prabhas bare it all or use a stunt double?
According to a report by Great Andhra, the film is expected to feature a nude scene involving Prabhas. However, it remains unclear if this will be an actual nude scene or if the filmmakers will use camera tricks. Fans are divided on whether they want Prabhas to undergo such a radical transformation or if they believe producers would use stunt doubles or selective framing. As viewers would remember, Ranbir Kapoor also bared it all in Reddy Vanga's Animal.
Teaser highlights
All about 'Spirit'
The audio teaser of Spirit features dramatic voice-overs by Prabhas and Raj, hinting at a fiery showdown between their characters. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Reddy Vanga. Meanwhile, fans are eagerly waiting for the director to confirm or deny the reports of a nude scene in Spirit. Until then, the speculation surrounding the jail scene has only added to the excitement for Spirit, which is one of Prabhas's most anticipated films.