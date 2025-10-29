'Idli Kadai' is streaming now; where to watch Dhanush starrer?
What's the story
The much-anticipated rural drama Idli Kadai, starring Dhanush, hit Netflix on Wednesday, October 29. The film, which was released in theaters on October 1 during the Ayudha Pooja weekend, is Dhanush's 52nd acting project and his fourth directorial venture. It also features Nithya Menen and a stellar supporting cast including Arun Vijay, Rajkiran, Samuthirakani, Shalini Pandey, Prakash Raj, and Sathyaraj.
Storyline
This is what happens in 'Idli Kadai'
The film revolves around Murugan (Dhanush), a young man who leaves his village to pursue higher ambitions but is compelled to return home and take over his family's idli restaurant business. The narrative delves into themes of community, identity, and responsibility. It will be available in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam languages on Netflix.
Film's journey
Box office collection of 'Idli Kadai'
Despite its star-studded cast, Idli Kadai did not break into the top 10 highest-grossing Tamil films of the year. The film has reportedly earned ₹59 crore domestically and ₹71.75 crore globally, according to Sacnilk data. Dhanush's previous directorial venture, Nilavukku Enmel Ennadi Kobam, was a box office failure and is currently streaming on Prime Video.