'Evil Dead Burn': Teaser, plot, and cast
What's the story
The beloved horror franchise Evil Dead is back with a new installment titled Evil Dead Burn. The first teaser for the film was released recently, giving fans a glimpse into a world filled with terror, grief-driven horror, and relentless Deadite mayhem. Directed by Sebastien Vanicek, this chapter will hit theaters on July 10 in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.
Plot details
What happens in 'Evil Dead Burn'
Evil Dead Burn revolves around a grieving widow who seeks solace in her in-laws' secluded home after her husband's death. However, the quiet mourning soon turns into horror as household members begin transforming into Deadites one by one. What starts as emotional recovery quickly spirals into possession, violence, and chaos.
Cast & crew
Meet the cast and crew of the film
French filmmaker Vanicek, known for his visceral approach to horror, helms Evil Dead Burn. The movie features Souheila Yacoub in the lead role, alongside Hunter Doohan, Luciane Buchanan, Tandi Wright, Errol Shand, Maude Davey, George Pullar, and Greta Van Den Brink. The movie promises to blend the franchise's trademark gore with a more intimate story rooted in pain, trauma, and loss.