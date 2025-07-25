Fahadh-Vadivelu's 'Maareesan' hits theaters: When will it stream online?
Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu team up in Maareesan, a Tamil comedy-thriller that just dropped in theaters across India.
The story follows Dhaya, a small-time crook played by Faasil, who tries to scam an elderly man, Velayudham (Vadivelu), during a road trip through Tamil Nadu—only for their journey to take some unexpected turns.
'Maareesan' expected to stream on Netflix around August 25
After its theatrical run, Maareesan is expected to land on Netflix around August 25, 2025.
There aren't any other streaming or physical release details out yet.
Film expected to earn ₹5 crore on opening day
Trade experts predict a strong ₹5 crore opening day at the box office, with most of that coming from Tamil Nadu and Kerala.
Early reviews are pretty positive—people are loving the performances and engaging plot.
The film also features Kovai Sarala, Vivek Prasanna, Livingston, and music by Yuvan Shankar Raja.