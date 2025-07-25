Fahadh-Vadivelu's 'Maareesan' hits theaters: When will it stream online? Entertainment Jul 25, 2025

Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu team up in Maareesan, a Tamil comedy-thriller that just dropped in theaters across India.

The story follows Dhaya, a small-time crook played by Faasil, who tries to scam an elderly man, Velayudham (Vadivelu), during a road trip through Tamil Nadu—only for their journey to take some unexpected turns.