Next Article
Vijay Deverakonda's 'Kingdom' trailer to be launched in Tirupati tomorrow
Vijay Deverakonda fans, get ready—the trailer for his new film "Kingdom" is set to launch at a big event in Tirupati on July 26, complete with a massive 40-foot cutout of the star.
The movie, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, was delayed from its original March 30 release and now hits theaters on July 31.
'Saamrajya' for Hindi audiences
"Kingdom" features Bhagyashri Borse and Satyadev alongside Deverakonda, with production by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas.
For Hindi-speaking audiences, the film will release as "Saamrajya," with the teaser featuring voiceovers by Jr NTR, Suriya, and Ranbir Kapoor—so fans across India can join in when it arrives.