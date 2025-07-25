Vijay Deverakonda's 'Kingdom' trailer to be launched in Tirupati tomorrow Entertainment Jul 25, 2025

Vijay Deverakonda fans, get ready—the trailer for his new film "Kingdom" is set to launch at a big event in Tirupati on July 26, complete with a massive 40-foot cutout of the star.

The movie, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, was delayed from its original March 30 release and now hits theaters on July 31.