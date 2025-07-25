Vijay Deverakonda's 'Kingdom' to release in Hindi, Tamil on July 31 Entertainment Jul 25, 2025

Vijay Deverakonda is back with Kingdom, a Telugu spy action thriller dropping in theaters on July 31, 2025. The film will also release in Tamil and Hindi.

Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and produced by S Naga Vamsi, Kingdom features Satyadev Kancharana and Bhagyashree Borse alongside Vijay.

Fun fact: this is the first part of a planned two-part series, shot across cool locations like Hyderabad, Kerala, and Sri Lanka.