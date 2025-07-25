Next Article
Vijay Deverakonda's 'Kingdom' to release in Hindi, Tamil on July 31
Vijay Deverakonda is back with Kingdom, a Telugu spy action thriller dropping in theaters on July 31, 2025. The film will also release in Tamil and Hindi.
Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and produced by S Naga Vamsi, Kingdom features Satyadev Kancharana and Bhagyashree Borse alongside Vijay.
Fun fact: this is the first part of a planned two-part series, shot across cool locations like Hyderabad, Kerala, and Sri Lanka.
Watch 'Kingdom' 1st in theaters, then on Netflix
Catch it first in theaters—then later on Netflix (they've snagged the digital rights), though the streaming date isn't out yet.
And if you want a sneak peek, the trailer drops July 26 at an event in Tirupati.