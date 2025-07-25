Abhishek Banerjee begins shooting for his 1st Tamil-film

'Incredible journey'—Abhishek on 'Baaghi Bechare' shoot

He just wrapped filming Baaghi Bechare, a satire with Pratik Gandhi and Faisal Malik, calling the Bhopal shoot an "incredible journey."

After making waves with Stolen, Banerjee is adding more to his plate with Baaghi Bechare and will also be back soon in Rana Naidu Season 2.