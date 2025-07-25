Next Article
Abhishek Banerjee begins shooting for his 1st Tamil-film
Abhishek Banerjee has started shooting his first-ever Tamil movie in Chennai—a city close to his heart since he grew up nearby in Kalpakkam.
As one source put it, "Chennai and Kalpakkam hold a special place in Abhishek's childhood memories," so this project feels extra meaningful for him.
'Incredible journey'—Abhishek on 'Baaghi Bechare' shoot
He just wrapped filming Baaghi Bechare, a satire with Pratik Gandhi and Faisal Malik, calling the Bhopal shoot an "incredible journey."
After making waves with Stolen, Banerjee is adding more to his plate with Baaghi Bechare and will also be back soon in Rana Naidu Season 2.