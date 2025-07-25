Hrithik Roshan, Jr. NTR face off in 'War 2' trailer Entertainment Jul 25, 2025

The War 2 trailer just dropped, giving us a first look at Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR facing off in some seriously intense action scenes.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the movie picks up where the first War left off, promising more drama, romance, and big moments for fans of both stars.