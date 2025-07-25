Next Article
Hrithik Roshan, Jr. NTR face off in 'War 2' trailer
The War 2 trailer just dropped, giving us a first look at Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR facing off in some seriously intense action scenes.
Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the movie picks up where the first War left off, promising more drama, romance, and big moments for fans of both stars.
'War 2' dives deeper into Kabir's story
This sequel dives deeper into Kabir's story (that's Hrithik), while showing off explosive chemistry between the leads and plenty of stylish action.
Part of the YRF Spy Universe alongside hits like Pathaan and Ek Tha Tiger, War 2 is set for a big release on August 14, 2025—so mark your calendars if you're into fast-paced thrillers with a global vibe.