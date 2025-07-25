Next Article
'Sarzameen' on JioCinema: Kajol, Prithviraj, Ibrahim in Kashmir political thriller
"Sarzameen," a political thriller set in Kashmir, lands on JioHotstar July 25.
Directed by Kayoze Irani, the film stars Kajol, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Ibrahim Ali Khan.
Expect a mix of patriotism, sacrifice, and family drama.
A look at the film's storyline
The plot follows army officer Vijay Menon (Sukumaran), whose hunt for terrorists gets tangled when his son Harman (Khan) makes some questionable choices.
Kajol plays Meher, balancing loyalties between her husband and son as tensions rise at home and beyond.
Where to watch 'Sarzameen'
You can catch "Sarzameen" streaming on JioHotstar from day one. It'll also be available through OTTplay Premium for even more ways to tune in.