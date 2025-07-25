How Amazon Prime Video is conquering India, and beyond

Why does this matter?

About 60% of viewers watch in four or more languages—proof that Prime Video gets how diverse India really is.

Even though sports isn't their main thing, teaming up with platforms like Fancode keeps things interesting.

They rolled out ad-supported plans alongside affordable options like Mobile Edition and Prime Lite, drawing brands like L'Oreal and Nestle as advertisers.

These smart moves show how India's become a major hub for fresh stories—and now, a quarter of their originals' audience comes from outside the country too.