Yash's 'Toxic' to release on March 19, 2026
Yash's much-awaited film "Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups" is set to hit theaters on March 19, 2026.
Directed by Geetu Mohandas, this pan-Indian movie was shot in Kannada and English, and will also release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam.
The timing lines up with Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, and Eid—so expect a festive box office buzz.
An action-packed fairy tale
The cast is stacked: Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, and Akshay Oberoi join Yash.
The action leans into hand-to-hand combat with Yash doing his own stunts—a cool mix of Indian and global styles from KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations.
'Toxic' vs 'Love & War'
"Toxic" faces tough competition from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Love & War," which arrives just a day later with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal leading an epic Mahabharata adaptation.
And after this? Yash will star in the upcoming "Ramayana," expected late 2026 or early 2027.