Yash's 'Toxic' to release on March 19, 2026 Entertainment Jul 25, 2025

Yash's much-awaited film "Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups" is set to hit theaters on March 19, 2026.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, this pan-Indian movie was shot in Kannada and English, and will also release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam.

The timing lines up with Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, and Eid—so expect a festive box office buzz.