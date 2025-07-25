Rajinikanth wrote his autobiography while shooting for Coolie
While shooting for his upcoming film Coolie, superstar Rajinikanth was also busy penning his autobiography.
Director Lokesh Kanagaraj shared, "In the last two schedules, sir was busy with writing his autobiography. He used to write every day."
Kanagaraj often checked in on Rajinikanth's progress and got to hear stories from different chapters of the actor's life.
'Coolie' marks Rajinikanth's 171st film
Coolie marks Rajinikanth's 171st film and is set for release on August 14, this year.
The action thriller, directed by Kanagaraj and produced by Sun Pictures, stars Nagarjuna Akkineni, Sathyaraj, and Shruti Haasan with special appearances by Aamir Khan and Pooja Hegde.
Filming took place in Chennai and Hyderabad—right alongside Rajinikanth working on his life story.
'Close to my heart'
Kanagaraj called hearing these personal anecdotes "very close to my heart," saying it was special to be part of such open conversations about untold moments from Rajinikanth's journey.
