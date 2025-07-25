Rajinikanth wrote his autobiography while shooting for Coolie Entertainment Jul 25, 2025

While shooting for his upcoming film Coolie, superstar Rajinikanth was also busy penning his autobiography.

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj shared, "In the last two schedules, sir was busy with writing his autobiography. He used to write every day."

Kanagaraj often checked in on Rajinikanth's progress and got to hear stories from different chapters of the actor's life.