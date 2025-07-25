'Junior' box office: Kireeti-Genelia's family drama crosses ₹10 crore mark

The film started with ₹1.5 crore on day one (mostly from Telugu audiences), picked up over the weekend to earn ₹5.5 crore, and reached nearly ₹7 crore in its first five days. Collections dipped after Monday but the movie still held steady, especially in places like Guntur where occupancy hit 45.75%.

'Junior' is a decent watch for the weekend

If you're into family dramas or want to see fresh faces—like Kireeti Reddy—or Genelia's comeback, Junior might be worth your time.

Even though the plot isn't groundbreaking, viewers have enjoyed the dance numbers and performances.

Plus, with an OTT release lined up soon, you can always catch it online if you miss it in theaters!