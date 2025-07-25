Next Article
AR Rahman, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman announce 'Secret Mountain' project
Music legend AR Rahman and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman are teaming up for Secret Mountain, a new project that uses AI to support Indian creators and tackle big generational challenges.
Rahman announced the collab after visiting OpenAI's office, where he and Altman talked about how AI could shake up the music scene.
Here's what 'Secret Mountain' is about
Secret Mountain is all about mixing music with technology for fresh artistic experiences.
In a YouTube video, Rahman introduced Luna's story set in a magical metaverse as part of Meta Band—a group featuring artists from India, Ireland, China, and Africa.
He says while AI can spark creativity, real impact comes from deep emotion in music that connects across cultures.