Vijay Antony's 'Maargan' streaming now—Check out the reviews

You can catch Maargan on Amazon Prime Video starting July 25. The film features an ensemble cast including Ajay Dhishan, P. Samuthirakani, and Brigida Saga. It's produced by Meera Vijay Antony, with original music composed by Vijay Antony himself.

'Maargan' gets 2.5/5 from 123telugu, and 7.8/10 on IMDb

Reviews are mixed—123telugu.com gave it a 2.5/5 for its gripping murder mystery vibe but noted some story flaws.

On IMDb though, viewers have rated it a solid 7.8/10, so if you're into crime thrillers with a twist, this might be worth adding to your watchlist!

