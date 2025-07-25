Karan Johar regrets producing 'OK Jaanu': 'Magic...belongs to specific time' Entertainment Jul 25, 2025

Karan Johar recently admitted he regrets producing the 2017 film OK Jaanu, a remake of Mani Ratnam's O Kadhal Kanmani.

He shared that he had doubts from the start, saying, "Should this film be remade? Because it is so much in the moment. Can that moment be recaptured?"

Despite having Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles and music by A. R. Rahman, the film just didn't click with audiences.