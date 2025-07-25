Karan Johar regrets producing 'OK Jaanu': 'Magic...belongs to specific time'
Karan Johar recently admitted he regrets producing the 2017 film OK Jaanu, a remake of Mani Ratnam's O Kadhal Kanmani.
He shared that he had doubts from the start, saying, "Should this film be remade? Because it is so much in the moment. Can that moment be recaptured?"
Despite having Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles and music by A. R. Rahman, the film just didn't click with audiences.
'OK Jaanu,' however, didn't resonate with audiences
Johar explained that some stories are hard to recreate because their magic belongs to a specific time and place.
OK Jaanu struggled at the box office—earning ₹39.3 crore on a ₹27 crore budget—and critics weren't impressed either.
Every failure of mine is as special to me: Johar
Still, Johar sees value in his missteps.
He said, "Every failure of mine is as special to me as success," showing he's open about learning and growing—even when things don't go as planned.