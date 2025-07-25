Why Akshay Kumar quit Barsaat: 'Media buzz...complicated everything'
Ever wondered why Akshay Kumar suddenly dropped out of the 2005 film Barsaat?
Director Suneel Darshan just shared the real story: Akshay was all set to star with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif, but after filming a romantic song with Priyanka, delays hit because of her international work.
When she finally returned, rumors about Akshay and Priyanka's relationship were everywhere, and Akshay decided to leave the project, saying the media buzz made things too complicated.
Akshay offered to make it up by doing another film
Darshan recalled that Akshay called a surprise meeting to talk things out and even left it up to him whether he should stay or Priyanka should.
Despite the lengthy delays due to Priyanka's international commitments, Darshan was caught off guard by his decision.
Akshay later offered to make it up by doing another film together, but Darshan turned it down.
In the end, Bobby Deol took over the role.