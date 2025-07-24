'Prince of Darkness': Ozzy Osbourne's obituary
Ozzy Osbourne, legendary Black Sabbath frontman and heavy metal icon, passed away on July 22 at age 76.
His family shared that he died peacefully with loved ones by his side and asked for privacy.
The news comes just weeks after a final concert in Birmingham on July 5, following years of health struggles with Parkinson's disease.
Born in England in 1948, Ozzy helped invent heavy metal with Black Sabbath's early albums like Paranoid (1970).
Nicknamed the "Prince of Darkness," he left the band in 1979 and went on to a wildly successful solo career with hits like Blizzard of Ozz.
Beyond music, his memoirs—including the upcoming Last Rites—opened up about his battles with addiction, near-paralysis at age 69, and life with wife Sharon.
With over 100 million records sold and a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction, Ozzy's influence on music is massive—and lasting.