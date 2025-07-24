'Tum Se Tum Tak': HC probes false evidence submission
The Bombay High Court has called for an investigation into Inspector Prafull Wagh, a Maharashtra police officer accused of submitting false evidence in a case involving the TV show "Tum Se Tum Tak."
This comes after a media company challenged a notice from Wagh, which told them not to make controversial comments about the show.
Judges ask Wagh, complainant to submit affidavits
During the hearing, judges noticed that the supposed complainant's identity didn't add up—his name and signatures didn't match the complaint, and even his addresses were different.
The court now suspects possible impersonation and has asked both Wagh and the alleged complainant to submit affidavits.
As the judges put it, giving false evidence is a serious matter, making it clear they're taking this issue seriously.