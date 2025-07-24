'Tum Se Tum Tak': HC probes false evidence submission

Judges ask Wagh, complainant to submit affidavits

During the hearing, judges noticed that the supposed complainant's identity didn't add up—his name and signatures didn't match the complaint, and even his addresses were different.

The court now suspects possible impersonation and has asked both Wagh and the alleged complainant to submit affidavits.

As the judges put it, giving false evidence is a serious matter, making it clear they're taking this issue seriously.