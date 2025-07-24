'The Fantastic Four crash-landedsd: First Steps'—reviewsTV, ratings, and more

Fans and critics are appreciating the film's mix of midcentury style and futuristic flair. The cast's chemistry feels genuine—especially among the four leads—which makes their space adventure against Galactus even more fun to watch.

Early reviews are calling this the best Fantastic Four movie yet.

People appreciate its unique look and heartfelt family themes, even if some superhero moments get mixed reactions.

Overall, it's a visually stunning, genuinely engaging reboot for Marvel fans new and old.