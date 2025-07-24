'The Fantastic Four crash-landedsd: First Steps'—reviewsTV, ratings, and more
The Fantastic Four: First Steps hit theaters on July 25, giving Marvel's iconic team a cool retro-futuristic makeover.
Director Matt Shakman drops us into a 1960s Manhattan with sci-fi vibes, focusing on the family bonds between Reed (Pedro Pascal), Sue (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny (Joseph Quinn), and Ben (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they deal with some seriously cosmic trouble.
'The Fantastic Four: First Steps'—What critics say
Fans and critics are appreciating the film's mix of midcentury style and futuristic flair.
The cast's chemistry feels genuine—especially among the four leads—which makes their space adventure against Galactus even more fun to watch.
The best Fantastic Four movie yet!
Early reviews are calling this the best Fantastic Four movie yet.
People appreciate its unique look and heartfelt family themes, even if some superhero moments get mixed reactions.
Overall, it's a visually stunning, genuinely engaging reboot for Marvel fans new and old.