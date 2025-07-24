Lawrence Bishnoi gang's influence: Salman scare plotter denied bail
A Mumbai court has refused bail to Sonu Subhash Chander, who's accused of supplying the firearm used in last year's shooting at Salman Khan's house.
The attack, where gunshots were fired at Khan's first-floor balcony, was allegedly meant to scare him and show off the Lawrence Bishnoi gang's influence.
Chander was arrested in Punjab, while another accused, Anuj Thappan, died during police questioning.
Judge finds links between Chander and organized crime group
The court said there was enough evidence—like confessions and witness accounts—tying Chander to supplying the gun as part of a bigger gang plot.
Even though his lawyers argued he was wrongly blamed, the judge found links between Chander and an organized crime group.
The Bishnoi gang reportedly wanted to send a message to Bollywood by targeting Khan and asserting their dominance.