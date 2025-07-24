Vaani Kapoor's 'Mandala Murders' arrives on Netflix tomorrow Entertainment Jul 24, 2025

Mark your calendars! Mandala Murders, a new crime-thriller series starring Vaani Kapoor, lands on Netflix July 25, 2025.

Set in Charandaspur, the story follows two detectives as they dig into ritualistic murders connected to a secret society.

Streaming starts at 12:30pm IST—perfect for your next binge.