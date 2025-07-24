Next Article
Vaani Kapoor's 'Mandala Murders' arrives on Netflix tomorrow
Mark your calendars! Mandala Murders, a new crime-thriller series starring Vaani Kapoor, lands on Netflix July 25, 2025.
Set in Charandaspur, the story follows two detectives as they dig into ritualistic murders connected to a secret society.
Streaming starts at 12:30pm IST—perfect for your next binge.
This marks Vaani Kapoor's OTT debut
Directed by Gopi Puthran and Manan Rawat, and produced by YRF Entertainment, the show features Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Surveen Chawla, Shriya Pilgaonkar, and Raghubir Yadav alongside Kapoor.
This marks Vaani Kapoor's OTT debut; she shared that she's excited to dive deeper into her character than films usually allow.