Pawan Kalyan's 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' opens to packed houses
Pawan Kalyan's latest film, "Hari Hara Veera Mallu," just hit theaters in Vijayawada, and fans showed up big—even with ticket prices reaching ₹600.
The opening night felt more like a festival, with giant cut-outs, paalabhishekam rituals, and coconut-breaking outside cinemas.
Fans throng major spots, say 'HHVM' 1st show is a win
Major spots like Alankar and Sailaja were filled with fans—many rocking Pawan Kalyan merch.
Theater owners called the first show a win but noted the real test is keeping over 60% seats filled on day two.
Premium tickets at top malls went for ₹495 (recliners) and ₹377 (regular), though prices should drop next week.
Even if Friday slows down a bit, everyone's expecting another surge over the weekend.