Pawan Kalyan's 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' opens to packed houses

Fans throng major spots, say 'HHVM' 1st show is a win

Major spots like Alankar and Sailaja were filled with fans—many rocking Pawan Kalyan merch.

Theater owners called the first show a win but noted the real test is keeping over 60% seats filled on day two.

Premium tickets at top malls went for ₹495 (recliners) and ₹377 (regular), though prices should drop next week.

Even if Friday slows down a bit, everyone's expecting another surge over the weekend.