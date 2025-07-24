'Saiyaara' takes over screens, becomes YRF's highest-grossing musical ever
"Saiyaara," a romantic musical directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Yash Raj Films, is making waves.
Starring newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, it tells the story of Vaani, an aspiring writer, and Krish, a singer chasing his dreams—set against a vibrant musical backdrop.
'Saiyaara' enters record books
The film has earned ₹220.78 crore worldwide, overtaking Salman Khan's "Sikandar" to become 2024's fifth highest-grossing Bollywood movie.
It pulled in ₹183.78 crore gross in India (₹155.75 crore net) and another ₹37 crore overseas.
Thanks to huge demand, screens jumped from 800 to 2,000 nationwide with over 11,000 daily shows in its first week.
Should you watch it?
If you love modern Bollywood musicals or want to see new talent on screen, "Saiyaara" is a solid pick—plus its soundtrack is everywhere right now!
