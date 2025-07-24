'Saiyaara' takes over screens, becomes YRF's highest-grossing musical ever

'Saiyaara' enters record books

The film has earned ₹220.78 crore worldwide, overtaking Salman Khan's "Sikandar" to become 2024's fifth highest-grossing Bollywood movie.

It pulled in ₹183.78 crore gross in India (₹155.75 crore net) and another ₹37 crore overseas.

Thanks to huge demand, screens jumped from 800 to 2,000 nationwide with over 11,000 daily shows in its first week.