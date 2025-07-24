Next Article
'Happy Gilmore 2' on Netflix: All you need to know
Adam Sandler is back as Happy Gilmore nearly 30 years later, with the sequel landing on Netflix July 25, 2025.
The script was updated after Carl Weathers's passing, showing Sandler's care for the original's legacy.
Fans can stream it from 3:00am ET—perfect for a late-night watch.
'
Sandler reunites with Julie Bowen, Christopher McDonald, and Ben Stiller, while newcomers like Bad Bunny, Margaret Qualley, and Eric Andre join in.
Sandler's daughters Sadie and Sunny have roles too.
Expect surprise cameos from Eminem, Post Malone, Travis Kelce, and Rory McIlroy—a mix that should keep both longtime fans and new viewers entertained.