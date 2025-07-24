'Happy Gilmore 2' on Netflix: All you need to know

'

Sandler reunites with Julie Bowen, Christopher McDonald, and Ben Stiller, while newcomers like Bad Bunny, Margaret Qualley, and Eric Andre join in.

Sandler's daughters Sadie and Sunny have roles too.

Expect surprise cameos from Eminem, Post Malone, Travis Kelce, and Rory McIlroy—a mix that should keep both longtime fans and new viewers entertained.