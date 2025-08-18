Next Article
'Fallout' S02: First look, release window, cast details
Get ready—Fallout is back with Season 2 landing on Prime Video this December!
While the exact release day is still a mystery, new first-look images have given fans plenty to talk about.
The show continues its wild, post-apocalyptic adventure based on the hit video game series by Tim Cain and Leonard Boyarsky.
Cast and plot details
Ella Purnell, Walton Goggins, Moises Arias, Kyle MacLachlan, and Aaron Moten are all returning for more action.
This season heads to New Vegas, picking up right after last season's cliffhanger ending.
If you missed it: Season 1 is available to catch up on before the next chapter begins!