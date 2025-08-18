'The Bengal Files': Vivek Agnihotri threatens legal action over WB
Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, director of The Bengal Files, warned he'll take legal action if the release of his film is not allowed in West Bengal.
At a Kolkata press conference on Monday, he said, "We will go by the Constitution. We will go legally. If they stop us, we will take the legal course."
The movie is set to release on September 5.
Agnihotri blamed the state government for the chaos
The trailer launch in Kolkata was canceled by a multiplex. Even an event at a hotel faced power cuts and police checks over permissions.
Agnihotri pointed fingers at the Mamata Banerjee-led state government and shared, "What can we do? We are common citizens like you."
Film is based on the 1946 Calcutta riots
The Bengal Files tells the story of the 1946 Calcutta riots sparked by Direct Action Day.
There's already controversy over how Gopal Mukherjee is shown—his grandson filed an FIR against Agnihotri for alleged misrepresentation—but Agnihotri stands by his research and portrayal.
No cuts were made in the film
Despite all this noise, The Bengal Files got cleared by the censor board without any cuts.
Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, and Saswata Chatterjee lead the cast.