'The Bengal Files': Vivek Agnihotri threatens legal action over WB Entertainment Aug 18, 2025

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, director of The Bengal Files, warned he'll take legal action if the release of his film is not allowed in West Bengal.

At a Kolkata press conference on Monday, he said, "We will go by the Constitution. We will go legally. If they stop us, we will take the legal course."

The movie is set to release on September 5.