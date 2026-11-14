'The cultural zeitgeist': Farhan Akhtar talks about 'Mirzapur's impact
What's the story
Farhan Akhtar, the producer of Mirzapur and Mirzapur: The Movie, has said that the characters from the hit show are so popular that they would have millions of followers on social media. Speaking to PTI, he said that people often ask him when the next installment of Mirzapur will come out. "So when you know that there is an anticipation and a wait for something to come along...you're relatively on safe ground as far as there being a basic audience."
Cultural impact
'I mean if characters started their own social media handles...'
Akhtar credited the writing of Puneet Krishna and Gurmmeet Singh, along with the cast's performances, for the show's success.
He said, "The characters have now become a part of the cultural zeitgeist. They really have identities of their own."
"I mean if characters started their own social media handles, they'd have millions of followers."
"So that's really what it is. And all the credit genuinely stems from the writing because it's written really well."
Storytelling praise
Akhtar on how 'Mirzapur' changed the game
Akhtar also praised Krishna's storytelling, saying it was "very new for its time."
He said, "I mean, since then, it has spawned many kinds of clones, but it really was very unique, and you couldn't take your eyes off the page."
"That's what was really interesting about it and we knew that there was a certain kind of risky aspect to making it."
Film synopsis
About 'Mirzapur: The Movie'
Mirzapur: The Movie, released in September, is set between the sixth and seventh episodes of the first season.
It revisits the initial power struggles in Mirzapur as Kaleen Bhaiya, his son Munna, and Guddu face a new threat from a ruthless gangster.
Singh said Akhtar and his producing partner Ritesh Sidhwani "were very sure that this would translate as a community viewing and it would make for a good film."
Future plans
Update on 'Mirzapur's new season
When asked about the next season of Mirzapur, Akhtar said there was excitement to do it.
Singh confirmed that Mirzapur will definitely come back in some form.
He said, "We're hard at work at it. And there's nothing that I'd rather be doing than Mirzapur again."
The film was released on Prime Video on October 30 with an extended cut.