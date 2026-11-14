'The cultural zeitgeist': Farhan Akhtar talks about 'Mirzapur's impact

Akhtar credited the writing of Puneet Krishna and Gurmmeet Singh, along with the cast's performances, for the show's success.

He said, "The characters have now become a part of the cultural zeitgeist. They really have identities of their own."

"I mean if characters started their own social media handles, they'd have millions of followers."

"So that's really what it is. And all the credit genuinely stems from the writing because it's written really well."