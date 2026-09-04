'Mirzapur: The Movie' review: Ali Fazal-Divyenndu excel in thrilling drama

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna, the film goes deeper into the lives of the central characters.

Not entirely a prequel but more of a parallel story, it brings back Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi), Guddu (Ali Fazal), Bablu (Jitendra Kumar replaces Vikrant Massey), and Munna (Divyenndu).

Ravi Kishan plays Babban, who wants to dethrone Kaleen and rule Mirzapur.