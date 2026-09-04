'Mirzapur: The Movie' review: Ali Fazal-Divyenndu excel in thrilling drama
What's the story
When Mirzapur was released in 2018, it opened the floodgates to more raw, exciting stories set in the hinterlands. Its larger-than-life, unpredictable characters, rustic setting, and audacious dialogues made it an instant classic. Now, after three successful seasons, the show has been adapted for the big screen. Does it replicate the mammoth success of the series? Let's find out.
Plot
Your beloved characters are back
Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna, the film goes deeper into the lives of the central characters.
Not entirely a prequel but more of a parallel story, it brings back Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi), Guddu (Ali Fazal), Bablu (Jitendra Kumar replaces Vikrant Massey), and Munna (Divyenndu).
Ravi Kishan plays Babban, who wants to dethrone Kaleen and rule Mirzapur.
Background
Your homework before the project
Fazal has specified that you need to watch only till Season 1, Episode 6, since the movie's plot branches off from there.
While the film will largely make sense even if you haven't watched these episodes, it's safe to stick to Fazal's advice.
If you enter the theater already knowing the characters' quirks and personalities, the movie will be significantly more enjoyable.
#1
Fazal delivers an outstanding performance
Fazal, recently seen in a short yet impactful role in Batwara 1947, displays his extraordinary range as the brawny, temperamental Guddu.
It's a sheer delight to see this talented actor come into his own in this fan-favorite role, and you will be hooked to him throughout.
From his gait to his razor-sharp dialogue delivery, it feels like Fazal never left this gritty world.
#2
Gives you time to understand new characters
With multiple sub-plots, the movie finds ample scope to establish new characters and flesh out the old ones.
Several memorable dialogues, which became popular memes, are carried forward, and the screen burns with ferocious energy.
Moreover, the writers pen an interesting backstory for one of the show's most fascinating characters, Beena (Rasika Dugal).
She gradually becomes the film's emotional core, its beating heart.
#3
Even minor characters deliver memorable scenes
The franchise's greatest strength has always been its ensemble, and even the minor characters stay with you.
In the film, everybody gets such meaty, exciting tracks that you don't miss the central figures (Kaleen, Guddu, or Munna) when they are off-screen.
Munna and Beena's layered characters, Munna-Guddu's rivalry, and Munna's tragic, pitiful desperation for his father's approval make the project consistently engaging.
#4
On Kishan and Divyenndu's performances
Kishan, who has clearly been having a moment with his social media popularity and a consistent spate of projects, shines yet again.
While Babban's motivations to bring Kaleen down remain somewhat unrealistic and rushed, Kishan makes the character compelling.
There's also Divyenndu, who doesn't miss a beat, reprising one of Indian streaming's most popular, complex characters.
He is a hoot throughout.
#5
Kumar is satisfactory, but...
Though Kumar has tried a variety of characters over the years, his inescapable image as Sachiv ji (from Panchayat) means you instantly think of Phulera when you see him.
He also lacks the tenderness and restraint Massey brought to Bablu, and Massey's absence leaves a palpable void in the film.
Since all the other artists have returned, you miss him all the more.
#6
Too long for its own good
At three hours and 17 minutes, Mirzapur: The Movie is needlessly long.
Several unimportant scenes should have been left on the chopping block, and they do nothing but prolong the runtime.
The climax, particularly, overstays its welcome, and the movie becomes predictable and monotonous on a few occasions.
The project needed a faster pace, snappier editing, and perhaps a less crowded ensemble.
Verdict
A treat for hardcore fans; 3.5/5 stars
The real, rugged locations uplift the film; the gore, as expected, is relentless, and the action is immersive and volatile.
It keeps unveiling surprises until the very last scene, and the actors breathe life into these flawed but human characters.
Though the film stumbles close to the finish line, the engaging narrative more than makes up for its flaws.
3.5/5 stars.