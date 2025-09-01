Farhan clears air on 'Jee Le Zaraa': It's not canceled Entertainment Sep 01, 2025

Farhan Akhtar has cleared the air: his much-hyped film "Jee Le Zaraa," announced back in 2021 with Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif, is not cancelled—just on pause.

The movie was supposed to start filming in 2022 but hit delays after the pandemic and due to scheduling conflicts.

Akhtar recently shared that pre-production is complete, the script and music are ready, and he's confident it'll happen—though there might be some cast changes.