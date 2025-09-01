Farhan clears air on 'Jee Le Zaraa': It's not canceled
Farhan Akhtar has cleared the air: his much-hyped film "Jee Le Zaraa," announced back in 2021 with Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif, is not cancelled—just on pause.
The movie was supposed to start filming in 2022 but hit delays after the pandemic and due to scheduling conflicts.
Akhtar recently shared that pre-production is complete, the script and music are ready, and he's confident it'll happen—though there might be some cast changes.
Alia Bhatt also confirms project is alive
Alia Bhatt has also confirmed the project is still alive, saying scheduling is the main holdup.
Everyone involved—from actors to producers—is eager to make this female-led road trip movie inspired by "Dil Chahta Hai" and "Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara."
For now, fans just need a little more patience before this dream team hits the road.