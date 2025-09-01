'Stranger Things' S05, V01 post-production wrapped: Ross Duffer

Episode details and new merch

Duffer mentioned that episode three, The Turnbow Trap (directed by Frank Darabont), sticks to the show's signature vibe, while episode four, Sorcerer, was especially tricky to make but is now fully ready.

Netflix has expanded its merch collection to over 247 items—including clothes and collectibles—with some pieces teasing details like the first scene of episode one and a mysterious new creature called the "tree flayer."