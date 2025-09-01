Next Article
'Stranger Things' S05, V01 post-production wrapped: Ross Duffer
Good news for Stranger Things fans—Ross Duffer just shared that post-production for Season 5, Volume 1 is finished.
He posted on Instagram that Volume 1, which includes episodes three and four, is now complete.
Netflix is also gearing up with even more Stranger Things merch as the new season gets closer.
Episode details and new merch
Duffer mentioned that episode three, The Turnbow Trap (directed by Frank Darabont), sticks to the show's signature vibe, while episode four, Sorcerer, was especially tricky to make but is now fully ready.
Netflix has expanded its merch collection to over 247 items—including clothes and collectibles—with some pieces teasing details like the first scene of episode one and a mysterious new creature called the "tree flayer."