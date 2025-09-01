Next Article
'Bigg Boss 19': Kunickaa Sadanand resigns as captain after fight
On Bigg Boss 19, things took a turn when Kunickaa Sadanand decided to resign as house captain after Baseer Ali questioned her leadership.
Even though Bigg Boss didn't officially accept her resignation, Kunickaa stood firm, appearing visibly affected by Ali's actions.
Neelam Giri stepped in to help Kunickaa
Kunickaa also stepped back from kitchen work, feeling upset over the situation.
Neelam Giri picked up some of those responsibilities and turned to Zeishan Qadri for help on how to handle things.
Meanwhile, Farhana Bhat accused Kunickaa of using her age as an excuse for stepping down, adding more fuel to the ongoing drama in the house.