'Bigg Boss 19': Kunickaa Sadanand resigns as captain after fight

Neelam Giri stepped in to help Kunickaa

Kunickaa also stepped back from kitchen work, feeling upset over the situation.

Neelam Giri picked up some of those responsibilities and turned to Zeishan Qadri for help on how to handle things.

Meanwhile, Farhana Bhat accused Kunickaa of using her age as an excuse for stepping down, adding more fuel to the ongoing drama in the house.