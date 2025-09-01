Box office: 'Coolie' becomes highest-grossing Tamil film in Hindi since 2020 Entertainment Sep 01, 2025

"Coolie: The Powerhouse," a crime action drama directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, has become the highest-grossing Kollywood film in Hindi since 2020.

Released during the Independence Day weekend, it stars Rajinikanth alongside Saubin Shahir, Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, Upendra, and Aamir Khan.

Even with "War 2" competing at the box office, "Coolie" stood out and managed to gain traction in the Hindi markets as well.