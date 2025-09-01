Box office: 'Coolie' becomes highest-grossing Tamil film in Hindi since 2020
"Coolie: The Powerhouse," a crime action drama directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, has become the highest-grossing Kollywood film in Hindi since 2020.
Released during the Independence Day weekend, it stars Rajinikanth alongside Saubin Shahir, Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, Upendra, and Aamir Khan.
Even with "War 2" competing at the box office, "Coolie" stood out and managed to gain traction in the Hindi markets as well.
Looking at 'Coolie's' box office journey
The film opened at ₹4.15 crore and crossed ₹25 crore by its second weekend.
After 18 days in theaters, its Hindi version had earned around ₹32.3 crore—beating all other recent Tamil-dubbed films.
What's next for Rajinikanth?
With "Coolie" smashing expectations in Hindi markets despite tough competition, Rajinikanth's next film "Jailer 2" (set for 2026) is already expected to do even better—possibly crossing ₹50 crore—thanks to this momentum.
If you enjoy high-energy action and star power on screen, this one's worth checking out!