Fatehi summoned by NCW over 'Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke' controversy

Dutt apologizes as Malik, NCW criticize

This meeting marks a key moment in the investigation.

Sanjay Dutt, who also features in the song, has already apologized and promised support for tribal girls' education.

Singer Armaan Malik even called the writing "a new low."

The NCW chairperson stressed that while creativity is important, it shouldn't come at the cost of women's dignity. Creators need to be more mindful going forward.