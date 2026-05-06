Fatehi summoned by NCW over 'Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke' controversy
Entertainment
Nora Fatehi is set to appear before the National Commission for Women (NCW) on May 7 after the song, Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke, sparked major criticism for vulgarity and how it portrays women.
The NCW took suo motu cognisance of the matter.
Dutt apologizes as Malik, NCW criticize
This meeting marks a key moment in the investigation.
Sanjay Dutt, who also features in the song, has already apologized and promised support for tribal girls' education.
Singer Armaan Malik even called the writing "a new low."
The NCW chairperson stressed that while creativity is important, it shouldn't come at the cost of women's dignity. Creators need to be more mindful going forward.