Fatehi to join FIFA World Cup 2026 opening lineup
Entertainment
Nora Fatehi is performing at the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony in Toronto on June 12, joining a star-studded lineup with Shakira, Madonna, BTS, and Burna Boy.
It's a huge moment for her as she keeps building her international presence through music and collaborations.
Fatehi performs and acts in 'Thamma'
Recently, Nora hit The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform her new song "What Do I Know (Just a Girl)" alongside Jamaican artist Shenseea. She even shared some fun Instagram snaps from the show.
Beyond music, she's also taking on acting roles like in the horror-comedy Thamma, showing she's got range both on stage and screen.