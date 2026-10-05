Fatima Shaikh urges comedy roles for women, calls slapstick 'sexist'
What's the story
Fatima Sana Shaikh, who stars in the new series Hunkkaar, recently spoke about the dearth of well-written female characters in comedy. Speaking to Variety India, she said that most comedy roles for women are often one-dimensional and lack character development. Her co-star Zoya Hussain echoed this sentiment, saying she'd love to do comedy projects if the script piques her emotional curiosity.
Stereotypes
Shaikh on sexism in slapstick comedy
Shaikh slammed the over-reliance on stereotypes for laughs in comedy.
She said, "We do need good comedy shows. We tend to lean toward thrillers and dark films. And we're only getting films like that." "In general, lighter films are not being made these days."
"Slapstick is always sexist," she added, agreeing that comedy can be funny without reducing female characters to the butt of the joke.
Praise
Shaikh praises Juhi Chawla, Vidya Balan
Shaikh praised female actors from the 1990s and 2000s who have done comedy films.
She said there was more scope for women to explore comedy and different kinds of characters back then.
"We don't have enough lighthearted and comic roles for women. Vidya Balan's comic timing is amazing. Juhi Chawla is also great."
"Back then, there were still varied roles that every actor played," she added.
Shift
Shaikh on difference between past, present comedies
Shaikh also noted that most comedies used to be family-oriented.
She said, "My last light-hearted film was Aap Jaisa Koi. It was a PG-13 film. Before, even comedy was PG-13."
"Be it comedies from Amrish Puri or Om Puri. They played different characters which were palatable to a family."
"Now most films are also A-rated," she added.
Interest
Hussain would love to do a comedy
Hussain said she would love to do a comedy if it emotionally intrigues her.
"I would love to do a comedy. I am very funny in life. It's what you read and feel emotionally curious to do," she said.
"I have no clue what my process is while choosing a script. I read what is offered to me."
Meanwhile, Shaikh and Hussain star in the new drama series Hunkkaar.
The JioHotstar show also features Aneet Padda and Raghubir Yadav.